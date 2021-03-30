Fusible (FUSII) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,504.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $36,504.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00006262 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00249433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00902781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030092 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

