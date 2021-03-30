Fusion 1-Day Volume Tops $3.27 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $80.44 million and $3.27 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,362,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,793,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

