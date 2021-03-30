Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Critical Contrast

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 1 1 2 0 2.25

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 149.57%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $133.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.14% -18.26% Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 57.94 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -35.77

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreement with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

