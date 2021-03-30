Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Shares Down 2.2%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 3,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

