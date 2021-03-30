GAMB (GMB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105,866.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $105,866.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,695.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.