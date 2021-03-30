GameCredits (GAME) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. GameCredits has a market cap of $56.96 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00332894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,498,630 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

