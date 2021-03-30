GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,792 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of GameStop worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

