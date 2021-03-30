Wedbush Reiterates Underperform Rating for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 84.26% from the stock’s previous close.

GME has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NYSE GME traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $184.29. The stock had a trading volume of 142,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,512,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GameStop by 913.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

