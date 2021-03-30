Gameswap Hits Market Cap of $25.58 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $25.58 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap token can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00005075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00057423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.00921774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,544,535 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.