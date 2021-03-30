GAPS (GAP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $228.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,924.19 or 0.99812218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00111068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

