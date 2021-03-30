Garrison Huang Buys 240,000 Shares of Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) insider Garrison Huang purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

Garrison Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Garrison Huang bought 563,716 shares of Harris Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,287.46 ($74,491.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in online retailing and technology distribution businesses in Australia. The company engages in the online retail of IT products for small and medium businesses; and PPE products, face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wipes, as well as a foot operated hand sanitizer dispensers.

