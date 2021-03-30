Gas Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $146.01 million and $82.79 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $14.42 or 0.00024397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00057748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00251581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.01 or 0.00910525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00075718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

