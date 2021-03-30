GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $5.77. GasLog shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 600,791 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOG shares. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in GasLog by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

