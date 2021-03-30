Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

GTES stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

