Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $16.25

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.67. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.