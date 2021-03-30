GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBLX remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
GB Sciences Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.