GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLX remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

