GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $157,135.30 and approximately $45.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.63 or 0.00335429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

