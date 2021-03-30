Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.16

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.16 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 123,376 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEMD. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

