Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $124.28 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 124,805,189 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

