Gems Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $530,096.83 and $3,526.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,301.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

