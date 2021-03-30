Genaro Network (GNX) Price Hits $0.0456 on Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and $1.40 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,945.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

GNX is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.