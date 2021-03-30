General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

