General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 1,152,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,463,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.