General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lessened by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 0.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

GM stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. General Motors has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

