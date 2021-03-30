Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,006,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 36,598,840 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

