Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.50. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 327,980 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNCA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $139.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.