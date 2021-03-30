Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 866,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 157,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gentex by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Gentex by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 33,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.