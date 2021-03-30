GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.77 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $82,042.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 57.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00335394 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.54 or 1.00000436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00110151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001140 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

