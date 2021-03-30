GeoDB Price Tops $2.06 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and approximately $595,656.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,337% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,538,747 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

