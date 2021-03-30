Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.87. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 8,600 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.88 million. Analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,490,474.89. Insiders have sold 116,400 shares of company stock valued at $225,289 over the last ninety days.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

