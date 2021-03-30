George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.63

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.63 and last traded at $88.63, with a volume of 347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

