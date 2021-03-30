Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,357.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRRMF shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $$106.90 on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.85.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

