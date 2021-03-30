Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Trading Down 3.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRPTF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Getlink alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.