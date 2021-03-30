Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.63 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 57.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 83.7% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $53.63 million and approximately $207.97 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,695.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

