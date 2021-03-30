Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. 184,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,146. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

