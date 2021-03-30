Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $10.06. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 132,604 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.60 million, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

