GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 891.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $85,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.