GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

