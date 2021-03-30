Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,390 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $104,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

About Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for Goal Acquisitions Corp.

