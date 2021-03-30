Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 568,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

