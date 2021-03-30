Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 118,721 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

