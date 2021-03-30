Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

