Glenn Garry Macneil Acquires 32,728 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil purchased 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$87,383.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,053.76.

Shares of WED stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.68. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,881. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

