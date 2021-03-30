Glenn Garry Macneil Acquires 32,728 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil purchased 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$87,383.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,053.76.
Shares of WED stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.68. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,881. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46.
