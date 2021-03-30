Glitch (GLCH) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Glitch has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $13.20 million and $1.10 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00249019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00908825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030048 BTC.

Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 59,759,301 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

