Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 206,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,965 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

