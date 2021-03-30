Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.21 million, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

