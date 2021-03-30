Global Rental Token (GRT) Market Cap Reaches $555,573.82

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Global Rental Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Rental Token has a market capitalization of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,783.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00644114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027275 BTC.

Global Rental Token Profile

GRT is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official website is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

