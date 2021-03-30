Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $14.59. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 314,899 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $520.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.