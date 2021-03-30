Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $292,186.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,079.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

