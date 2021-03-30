GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $25,827.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,145.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.35 or 0.03136917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.00334076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.80 or 0.00904200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00415430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.74 or 0.00366459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00261162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00022441 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

